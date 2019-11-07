Marketplace open enrollment for healthcare has begun

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- It’s open enrollment time in New York (N.Y.), Massachusetts (Mass.) and Vermont (Vt.). If you’re planning on purchasing insurance through your states marketplace, now is a good time to start determining which options are best for you and/or your family.

Marketplace Health Insurance availability by county below

The New York Department of Financial Services (DFS) said in a press release posted on their website, 2020 insurance rates will cost New Yorkers an average of 6.8 percent more than last year, per individual. According to Healthcare.gov the rate of change for insurance healthcare premiums in Mass. is between -1.59 percent to 8.31 percent for individual and small group coverage. In Vt. the rates increased between 10.06 to 12.47 percent.

Average premiums for an individual in Mass., N.Y. and Vt. in 2019 respectively were $392, $618 and $573 a month. The Advanced Premium Tax Credit (APTC) lowered those premiums to $204, $224 and $148 also respectively. Learn more about the APTC here.

Mass. boasted the highest enrollment number for coverage in 2019 out of all three states with 301,879 enrollees. N.Y. came in second with 271,873 and finally Vt. with 25,223 enrollees according to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. A breakdown of enrollment for each county can be found here.

If you’re wondering what insurance companies in N.Y. were rated as having the best and the worst coverage options, customer service and quality of care, or who received the most complaints for appeals, prompt pay and grievances the DFS also released its 2019 Consumer Guide to Health Insurers.

All three states began their open enrollment at the beginning of November. If you live in Vt. you only have until December 15th to sign up through Vermont Health Connect. In Mass. you’ll have until January 23rd to enroll through Massachusetts Health Connector. The enrollment period in N.Y. has been extended until January 31st. You can sign up through New York State of Health.