GLENS FALLS, N.Y.(NEWS10) — A striking old city has a new plan on the horizon.
Glens Falls recently unveiled its plan for a new farmer’s market downtown. They are calling the project “Market Square at South Street.”
The new concept will include both indoor and outdoor space. Once the market is complete, the old location will be sold for mixed-use. The city expects to open it by 2021.
Market Square at South Street set for 2021 in Glens Falls
