Market Square at South Street set for 2021 in Glens Falls

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GLENS FALLS, N.Y.(NEWS10) — A striking old city has a new plan on the horizon. 

Glens Falls recently unveiled its plan for a new farmer’s market downtown. They are calling the project “Market Square at South Street.”

The new concept will include both indoor and outdoor space. Once the market is complete, the old location will be sold for mixed-use. The city expects to open it by 2021.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

Get it on Google Play