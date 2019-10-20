Market Bistro in Latham among stores recalling scallop products

LATHAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Price Chopper and Market 32 Supermarkets issued a voluntary recall for scallop products at multiple locations and in the midst is the Market Bistro in Latham.

The following products were recalled: Lund’s Fisheries 10-ounce Market 32 Wine & Herb Scallops with UPC 41735 04666, Butter & Garlic Scallops with UPC 41735 04667 and Bacon Cream Scallops with UPC 41735 04668.

The products are being recalled because of a wrong internal temperature listed on the packaging.

The company is offering a full refund for returned products.

For more information, please visit lundsfisheries.com or call 757-646-1764.