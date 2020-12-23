Market 32/Price Chopper expands its COVID testing program

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Market 32/Price Chopper expanded its COVID-19 testing program to more of its drive-thru pharmacies and now offers the testing at 12 locations in New York, Connecticut, and Massachusetts. The partnership with eTrueNorth and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) offers free testing to the public.
Testing is now available at the following New York locations:
- 2614 Route 66 in Chatham
- 15 Park Ave., Shoppers World in Clifton Park
- 354 Broadway in Fort Edward
- 329 Glenmont Road in Glenmont
- 241 North Comrie Ave. in Johnstown
- 873 New Loudon Road, Market Bistro in Latham
- 1879 Altamont Ave. in Schenectady
- 716 Hoosick St. in Brunswick
- 3049 Route 50 in Wilton
Appointment times vary by store and are made on a first come, first served basis. Store-specific information can be found at www.pricechopper.com/covid-testing. Registration for appointments begin seven days before the testing day and can be made at www.DoINeedACovid19Test.com. Those who register for a test should bring their voucher number to the pharmacy drive-thru at the appointment time.
The COVID-19 tests are self-administered, so customers will not need to leave their cars. Pharmacists will counsel them and supervise the test through the drive-thru window. Customers will be notified of their results by eTrueNorth in three to five business days after the test.
