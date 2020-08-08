Mark Zuckerberg worth $100 billion

FILE – In this Oct. 25, 2019, file photo, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg speaks at the Paley Center in New York. Zuckerberg and Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg met with civil rights leaders Tuesday, July 7, 2020, including the organizers of a widespread advertising boycott of the social network over hate speech on its platform, in an effort to convince critics that it is doing everything it can to rid its service of hate, abuse and misinformation. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

(CNN) — Mark Zuckerberg has joined an exclusive club among the world’s ultra rich.

The Facebook CEO is a centi-billionaire. That is someone who is worth at least $100 billion.

He crossed the milestone on Thursday.

It is a huge jump from his days in his Harvard dorm room decades ago. That is where Zuckerberg co-founded Facebook in 2004.

According to Bloomberg, his biggest asset is still his 13% stake in the company.

Only two other men in the U.S. have bigger personal fortunes, Amazon’s Jeff Bezos and Microsoft’s Bill Gates.

