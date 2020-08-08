Mark Zuckerberg worth $100 billion

(CNN) — Mark Zuckerberg has joined an exclusive club among the world’s ultra rich.
The Facebook CEO is a centi-billionaire. That is someone who is worth at least $100 billion.
He crossed the milestone on Thursday.
It is a huge jump from his days in his Harvard dorm room decades ago. That is where Zuckerberg co-founded Facebook in 2004.
According to Bloomberg, his biggest asset is still his 13% stake in the company.
Only two other men in the U.S. have bigger personal fortunes, Amazon’s Jeff Bezos and Microsoft’s Bill Gates.
