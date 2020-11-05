Maritime Museum celebrates 50th Anniversary of DEC with new exhibit

KINGSTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — To mark the 50th anniversary of the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation the Hudson River Maritime Museum made an addition to an exhibit. New panels were added to “Rescuing the River: 50 Years of Environmental Activism on the Hudson.”

The Hudson Maritime Museum and the DEC worked together to create the addition to the exhibit. The new panels were designed and funded by the NYS DEC.

Hudson River Maritime Museum is open to the public 12:00 – 5:00 p.m. Friday, Saturday, Sunday. The museum adheres to a COVID-19 safe protocol.

In a prepared statement Museum Trustee Mark Peckham commented:

“It is an excellent encapsulation of the formation of the department and many of its important milestones and accomplishments. It is also an outstanding companion to our current exhibit ‘Rescuing the River,’ which highlights the growth of an environmental consciousness in the Hudson River Valley and chronicles the rise of organizations dedicated to environmental stewardship… We are honored to add this exhibit to our current program to help celebrate the Department’s anniversary and to offer a fuller explanation of its role in advancing the conservation and protection of the river and its adjacent lands.” Mark Peckham, Museum Trustee and Exhibits Committee Chair

The New York State DEC was created in 1970.

LATEST STORIES