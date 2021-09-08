Marist Poll announces sleek redesign

POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Marist Poll, the leading college-based independent poll, has announced the launch of its new website. The new site has reportedly been rebuilt from the ground up to make it easy for visitors to find exactly what they’re looking for on any device.

The Upstate New York school’s streamlined design for the features:

  • Dramatically improved search tools
  • Enhanced learning opportunities
  • Direct access to the popular weekly “Poll Hub” podcast
  • Fully refreshed poll releases with helpful new visuals.

Specifically, the new search tools are said to allow users to easily search the entire site, or, by using technology built-in collaboration with PARC, a cloud-based search and retrieval system for survey questions and associated files, to search for individual questions from past and present Marist Polls.

“With our new website, we are thrilled to give users easy-to-navigate access to much of the data and analysis from our surveys,” said Dr. Lee M. Miringoff, Director of The Marist Institute for Public Opinion. “Even better for many visitors, the site is built to be as easy to use on a cell phone or tablet as it is on a laptop or desktop.”

“The Marist Poll has been a longtime user of PARC for internal management of its survey resources,” said Gary Langer, president of Langer Research Associates and its PARC subsidiary. “We’re excited to support its next step in using PARC to enhance public access to these materials, underscoring its commitment to accessibility and transparency.”

