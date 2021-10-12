Marist Poll shows support for medical aid in dying in New York

News

by: Sara Rizzo

Posted: / Updated:

(Pixabay)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A new Marist Poll shows that many New Yorkers support the Medical Aid in Dying Act. The legislation would allow doctors to prescribe a drug dose to an adult who has been told they have less than six months to live so the patient can take their own life if they want to.

The poll shows New York registered voters support the legislation by location, political spectrum and race:

  • 59% support vs. 36% oppose overall
  • 57% in New York City, 63% in downstate suburbs and 56% upstate
  • 60% of Democrats 55% of Republicans, 68% of Independents
  • 60% of white people and 55% of non-white people

A previous poll by Siena College in 2019 showed 58 percent of registered voters in the state supported the legislation.

The legislation currently has 68 co-sponsors in the New York Assembly and Senate. Maine, New Jersey and Vermont have legislation in place for an end-of-life care option.

More from NEWS10

Follow us on social media

Facebook
Twitter
Instagram

Sign up for our newsletter

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19