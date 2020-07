FILE – This Oct. 20, 2019 file photo shows Mariah Carey performing during a concert celebrating Dubai Expo 2020 One Year to Go in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Carey is among the artists who will be inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame on June 11, 2020, in New York City. (AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili, File)

(CNN) — Mariah Carey is coming clean.

The singer is releasing a memoir called “The Meaning of Mariah Carey.”

Carey says she wanted to “tell the story of the moments, the ups and downs, the triumphs and traumas.”

The book will focus on Carey’s childhood, adolescence all the way through her superstar career. Carey said finishing the memoir was “hard, humbling and healing.”

Michaela Angela Davis cowrote the book with Carey. It is expected to release in September.