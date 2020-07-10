Maria college to welcome students back to campus in fall

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- Maria College says they will have students back on campus for the fall 2020 semester. However, they say they will be using more technology, digital and remote methods to deliver course material.

In addition to other measures to keep students safe from COVID-19, students will be required to wear a mask on campus. Maria College will also be focused on social distancing while encouraging students/staff to use good hygiene.

“The college administration and the COVID Task Force have been working on plans for a safe reopening of campus activities that are in line with the New York guidelines for higher education, and more details will be released as they are finalized,” says President Thomas Gamble.

“There will be requirements and guidelines for ensuring that people coming to campus are healthy and symptom-free, and alternatives in place should anyone become ill, to help mitigate, to the extent possible, the consequences of falling behind in their coursework. As a commuter campus, Maria is in a unique position to continue to offer our classes, coursework, and advisement in a way that promotes the health and safety of our students and staff,” Gamble says.

The college says they will be ready to return to remote learning if there is a need to make the switch. Tutoring, student support services, and accessibility services will be available in-person and remotely.

