Maria College president announces retirement

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – President Dr. Thomas Gamble will retire in 2022, after six years. He will rejoin retirement after initiatives to better analyze and manage Maria’s financial condition. Results in a stronger future for the college.

“We’re thankful for the years President Gamble dedicated to the Maria community. Together we were able to advance the college towards our vision of excellence,” said Dr. Mary Jo LaPosta, RN, chair of the board of trustees for Maria.

Over the past five-plus years Dr. Gamble has worked in partnership with the board of trustees and faculty. In advanced new developments of its facilities, with investments to the course curriculums.

In early 2020, the NYS Board of Regents approved a charter change allowing Maria to offer academic programs at the graduate level. The first graduate program in Maria’s history, a Master of Science in Occupational Therapy, that launched in Fall 2020.

In addition, Maria made a multi-million-dollar investment in advancing its nursing and occupational therapy education through new facilities and equipment officials said.

“I have led Mercy-founded institutions for over 15 years now, and I’m grateful for the opportunity to have served Maria College, as part of that Mercy legacy. I know Maria’s best days are still ahead,” said President Gamble.

Dr. Gamble’s efforts have resulted in identifying cost efficiencies and improvements, that have increased Maria College’s net assets by $5.8 million or 25 percent said, officials. 90 percent of that increase in unrestricted net assets.

As President Gamble completes his time at Maria, the college will continue to move forward with its campus master plan and strategic compass which the board approved during his time at Maria officials say.

For more information visit Maria College’s webpage to view its academic programs offered.