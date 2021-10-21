Maria College holding public walk-in COVID vaccine clinic

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Maria College, in partnership with St. Peter’s Health Partners, is hosting a free COVID-19 vaccination clinic on October 22 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the college’s Marian Hall. The clinic is open to the public and no appointments are necessary.

Maria College said about one-third of eligible Albany County residents are not fully vaccinated against COVID. The clinic is providing Pfizer vaccines.

“We want to provide a hassle-free way for those in our neighborhood and beyond to start or complete their Pfizer vaccination series, and now that the booster shot has been approved by the FDA, we hope to provide an opportunity for those that are currently eligible to receive even more protection,” said Maria College COVID Care Coordinator Liz Foggo.

Eligibility requirements:

Any individual that is unvaccinated against COVID.

Any individual that needs to complete the primary series of the Pfizer vaccine.

Any individual that meets eligibility criteria for a single booster dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine six months after completion of the primary series.

All vaccinations will be administered by certified Maria College faculty or staff members. If you have questions about the clinic, you can call the college at 518-764-4718.