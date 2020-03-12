Maria College extends spring break amid coronavirus concerns

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Maria College announced they will be extending their spring break through March 22 as a precaution in order to help slow the transmission of the coronavirus and keep the campus community safe.

The College said all classes originally scheduled for this time will be suspended with information about future instruction and assessment from instructors to follow.

The College says currently there are no confirmed cases of coronavirus on Maria College campus, and staff will continue to monitor the status of the situation closely while keeping in communication with all stakeholders.

The College has a task force set up specifically for coronavirus which meets daily to update and assess the situation. The College has also been in constant contact with the State of New York, the Commission on Independent Colleges and Universities (CICU), as well as other colleges and universities.

During the extended spring break, the College will implement a number of important initiatives including:

Setting up systems to deliver classes and student services online, if that is what is deemed necessary.

The New York State Education Department has issued guidelines to allow for additional flexibility during the emergency with College faculty making sure students have access to course materials for the rest of the semester to meet Federal and State credit hour guidelines.

Perform a proactive deep cleaning of the campus facilities

The College says events that have been scheduled between March 12-April 30 are currently being looked at. Any cancellations or the rescheduling of events will be communicated online and through Maria College email accounts. It is important to check for updates regularly.

The College advises to use good sense and stay home if students or staff are experiencing any cold or flu like symptoms, and to communicate with the correct personnel at Maria to report any coronavirus exposure.

Students or parents have additional questions about these steps can contact Andrew Ledoux at DLedoux@mariacollege.edu or (518)-861-2595.

If students have questions about individual courses, the College says to direct them to their faculty instructor.

Additional information can be found on the College’s website here.

