Maria College expands spring break in response to coronavirus

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- Maria College is expanding spring break through March 22. The college is also considering canceling events scheduled through April 30.

“The college’s task force on Coronavirus meets daily to update and assess the situation. We have been in consultation with the State of New York, the Commission on Independent Colleges and Universities (CICU), and our peer institutions in the region. This approach is consistent with measures being taken at similar institutions of higher education,” the college said Thursday.

The college is asking students with cold or flu symptoms to stay home and said they are preparing for a scenario that would require students to continue classes remotely. They will use the extra time students are away from campus to clean/disinfect facilities.

Notification of canceled or rescheduled events will be announced via the college’s website and through their email system. Students or parents with questions can contact Andrew Ledoux at 518-861-2505 or DLedoux@mariacollege.edu.

