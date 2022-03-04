ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Maria College has been awarded a $140,000 grant from the Mother Cabrini Health Foundation to support accessibility and counseling services. The grant will help enhance the college’s accessibility services office which serves students with learning differences and disabilities.

This welcomed news comes as the nation prepares to celebrate Disability Awareness month in March. The office of accessibility services is part of the Frank E. O’Brien Student Support Center located on the campus which accommodates academic support tailored to a student’s history of disability.

Enhancements will include improved access to new assistive technologies such as large-print keyboard, magnification software for students with limited vision, learning aids, as well as expanded tutoring services, and space outfitting. In addition, support from grants will assist with staffing and programming costs.

Of its students, the college said the office commonly supports those with Attention Deficit Disorders. The support center frequently provides classroom accommodations and distraction-free testing spaces they said. The grant will also help the college to purchase equipment and furniture for those spaces.