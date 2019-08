ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — More than 200 people turned out to support the March of Dimes Night at Huckfinn’s Playland Wednesday night.

They helped raise $726 for March of Dimes, a nonprofit organization that works to improve the health of mothers and babies.

Another event will be held on Tuesday, August 20. Wristbands are $16 and will allow kids to go on unlimited rides from 4-8 p.m.