TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Troy City Council President Carmella Mantello and her colleagues sponsored a resolution Wednesday to proclaim March “Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month” in Troy. The resoltution will be passed during Thursday night’s Regular Council meeting.

Mantello is the mom of a special needs son and has been working across her tenure on the “Think Differently” initiative, encouraging inclusiveness and accessibility for the special needs community. “We encourage all citizens to support opportunities for individuals with developmental disabilities in our community that include full access to education, housing, employment, and recreational activities,” Mantello stated.

Every March, the National Association of Councils on Developmental Disabilities creates a social media campaign highlighting the ways in which people with disabilities come together to form diverse communities. The campaign looks to raise awareness about the inclusion of those with disabilities in all facets of community life, and this year, Troy has joined the effort.

Mantello concluded, “We are stronger when everyone participates. Please take time to get to know someone with a disability, and recognize that a person with a developmental disability can do like you!”