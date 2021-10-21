March for domestic violence awareness in Schenectady on Thursday

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month. The YWCA Northeastern New York is holding a Take Back the Night March on October 21 at 5:30 p.m. to demand an end to gender-based violence.

The march will be starting at the YWCA building on Washington Avenue in Schenectady. The march includes an award ceremony, tabling, live music and then taking to the streets for the march.

YWCA said supporters and survivors will walk through the streets of Schenectady to raise awareness in honor of victims and survivors of domestic violence. Participants are encouraged to wear purple and bring signs.

YWCA is also hosting a live virtual discussion from survivors and experts on how domestic violence impacted them. The organization will also share what they are doing to support survivors. The discussion is scheduled for October 27 at noon.

YWCA Northeastern New York is a non-profit organization serving women and families in the Schenectady and the surrounding areas.