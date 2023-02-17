(WETM) — New York State is reminding seniors that they have until next month to apply for more STAR property tax savings this year.

The NYS Department of Taxation and Finance issued a reminder that in most municipalities, March 1 is the deadline for seniors to apply for the Enhanced STAR property tax exemption. The Department said last year, 568,000 NY seniors saved almost $800 million with the Enhanced STAR exemption.

In order to be eligible, seniors must currently be getting the Basic STAR exemption, have one owner of the property who will be at least 65 years old by Dec. 31, 2023, and had 2021 income of $93,200 or less.

Anyone looking to apply by March 1 has to provide their assessor with the following:

Form RP-425-E, Application for Enhanced STAR Exemption Form RP-425-IVP, Supplement to Form RP-425-E Proof of income: 2021 New York State or federal income tax forms. (If the senior wasn’t required to file an income tax return, the assessor can guide them on how to provide proof of income.)

“The Enhanced STAR exemption provides significant property tax relief to more than a half million seniors,” said Acting Taxation and Finance Commissioner Amanda Hiller. “It is important for seniors who become eligible this year to apply by the deadline to receive additional savings.”