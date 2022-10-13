ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – As the November general election nears, News10 is taking a look at some of the candidates running for the state legislature and Congress.

Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro is trying to win the newly re-drawn 19th congressional district. He is trying to flip the district and give republicans a better chance to take control of the House of Representatives.

The republican said the economy is one of the biggest issues facing his district. Molinaro believes one way to ease inflation is to stop what he calls unnecessary spending.

“If we don’t need taxpayer money, we shouldn’t take it,” said Molinaro. He adds single party rule in Washington and Albany has done the opposite. “When we should have been saving, our government was spending. And because of reckless spending in Washington, the cost of living continues to skyrocket.”

Molinaro sat down with News10 ABC to discuss the issues facing the 19th congressional district.