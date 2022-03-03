BOLTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) – To celebrate the arrival of maple season, Warren County’s Up Yonda Farm on Route 9N in Bolton has announced the return of its annual Maple Festival, on March 12 and 19. Tours led by Up Yonda naturalists throughout the day will explain the history and science of maple sugaring, ending with a taste of fresh maple syrup.

Organizers said In addition to discovering how sugaring has changed over time. Participants will get to smell the maple sap as it boils down and sample things along the tour. Each interactive tour is about an hour. Participants will move from station to station for an opportunity to tap a tree and learn how sap is boiled to make syrup.

Officials said this program is fun for all ages and great for families. Tours are scheduled every 20 minutes from 10:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 12, and Saturday, March 19.

Tickets are $5/person for ages 5 and up and $1 for children 4 and under. Reservations can be made online at www.upyondafarm.com.

Additionally, officials said programs can also be run for scouts and school groups in March. Participants who are interested should contact Up Yonda Farm staff at (518) 644-9767 for further information.