(NEWS10) – Police in several local communities has reported a number of car break-ins. In every case, a car window was smashed and valuables in plain sight were taken.

Police are now urging people to make sure their car doors are locked and do not leave any bags or valuables in plain sight.

The break-ins were reported in Bethlehem, Colonie and Middleburgh.

Schenectady Police also reported a number of car break-ins at the beginning of October but say they were not centralized to one area.