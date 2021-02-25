MAP: COVID-19 vaccination sites in N.Y.

FILE – In this Feb. 8, 2021 file photo, a sign is shown at a COVID-19 vaccine site in the Bayview neighborhood of San Francisco. San Francisco is the latest California city to temporarily shutter a mass vaccination site due to lack of vaccine, joining Los Angeles in pausing inoculations amid a national shortage. Officials said mass vaccinations are on hold at Moscone convention center for one week until supply ramps up. On Tuesday, Feb. 16 two new mass vaccination sites with doses from the federal government will open in Oakland and in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Haven Daley, File)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- The number of COVID-19 vaccine doses coming into New York from the Federal Government has increased since the beginning of February. Vaccine availability is expected to increase, but right now New Yorkers are limited to scheduling appointments at state vaccination sites.

Residents must first determine their eligibility through the NYS Department of Health (DOH) website before they can schedule an appointment. Eligible residents will then be asked if they want to locate a provider.

Clicking “Locate Providers” brings up a list of state vaccination sites and will show which sites have appointments available. The option to schedule a vaccine appointment is available at all sites. A “No Appointments Available” message will pop up when trying to schedule an appointment at a site with no available appointments.

Multiple appointment dates may be available depending on the vaccination site. Dates or “events” give the number of appointments currently available and the event times. Residents will then be prompted to pick a time based on availability. Before the appointment is confirmed a prescreen must be completed.

Once scheduled, an email containing a barcode will be sent to residents. The barcode must be presented at the appointment. Appointments for the second dose will be automatically scheduled when residents get their first dose.

The DOH said scheduling an appointment online is the quickest way to get an appointment on its website. Residents can also call 1-833-NYS-4-VAX (1-833-697-4829) to check eligibility and schedule an appointment.

All residents must complete a New York State COVID-19 Vaccine Form. It can be completed online or filled out at the vaccination site prior to an appointment. There is no charge for the vaccine but proof of eligibility is required.

Proof of eligibility examples

Driver’s license

Passport

Paystub

Letter from employer or affiliated organization

Legal proof of birthdate or residency

Employee ID card

Google map of state COVID-19 vaccination sites.

More information on eligibility, comorbidities/underlying conditions, and instructions for people scheduling an appointment at state-run sites can be found on the DOH’s COVID-19 webpage.