Many New Yorkers say yes to family mandated vaccinations

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- Not vaccinated? It may get New Yorkers excluded from holiday gatherings with older relatives, according to a survey from medical malpractice attorneys Duffy & Duffy.

The law firm said more than two out of every three households (68%) have their own vaccine mandates for holiday gatherings to keep older family members from getting sick with COVID. Those polled said they would consider not inviting a guest who was not vaccinated.

“Although the festive period is typically one in which extended families including elderly relatives celebrate together, difficult questions will need to be addressed regarding people’s vaccination status, not only in facilities such as nursing homes but within families too—particularly as covid cases surge once again across the country,” a Duffy & Duffy spokesperson said.

A similar sentiment regarding families requiring vaccination was seen in Massachusetts (73%), New Jersey (68%), and Vermont (60%). The interactive map below that shows family vaccine mandate sentiments across the U.S.