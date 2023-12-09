HILLSDALE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — As the temperatures drop, many winter sports enthusiasts are ready to hit the slopes. Even with the mild weather this weekend, that still didn’t stop one family from driving from New Jersey to Catamount Mountain Resort for their first day of skiing this season.

“It’s great to be back on the snow again,” George Ebel said. “I really miss it.”

Zack Sempier says he loves to ski and hopes today will be the first of many.

“The dream is 20 times,” Sempier said. “But if we get 10, then I’ll consider that a win.”

Many were out with their skis and snowboards, enjoying as much of the season as possible.

Ian Tomasch is the Marketing Director at Catamount Mountain Resort, and he says the resort was very excited to open up earlier than expected—the earliest in the last 15 years.

“Normally, we don’t open until early to mid-December. We opened November 30th this year, which is great,” We’ve had really nice weather for making snow.”

But since this weekend’s weather is a little warmer, Tomasch said his team is still ready to make more snow… even after it rains on Sunday.

“So it’s a process, but we have a big and strong snow-making crew here pretty much every day and night,” Tomasch said.