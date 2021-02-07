Many betting on the Big Game at Rivers Casino

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — With the big game happening soon, a place where many went to this week or today to test their luck was the casino.

Long lines of gambling enthusiasts stood at Rivers Casino to place their bets for the big game. Rivers says sports betting is reaching its peak this weekend. Experts say if you don’t feel confident about who is going to win, there are plenty of specialized bets that will make the game more fun to watch.

“Football is king, people love to bet on football, and with one game left, the big game here, the one going off this Sunday at 6:30, people are using all of that bit of time to put their last minute wagers in, far advance from Wednesday all the way up right to Sunday morning,” said Rivers Casino Sports Book Manager Hal Wafer.

In New York casinos, you can only bet on field stats, you cannot bet on things like the length of the national anthem or the coin toss according to Wafer.

Rivers says they are accepting bets up until 6:30 p.m. tonight.