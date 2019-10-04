Manufacturing Day: Troy pushes need for skilled workers

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Troy celebrating National Manufacturing Day with events around the city.

At Hudson Valley Community College, faculty and students hosting an open house and tour of its new $14.5 million manufacturing building, the Gene F. Haas Center for Advanced Manufacturing Skills, which opened in August.

Over the next decade, 4.6 million manufacturing jobs will likely be needed, and 2.4 million are expected to go unfilled due to the skills gap. (Source: Deloitte and The Manufacturing Institute)

At MMC Millwork, Congressman Paul Tonko and Troy’s Mayor Madden stopping by to show their support for the industry.