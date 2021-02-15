Man’s condition unknown after falling through thin ice into Lake Champlain

BURLINGTON, Vt. (NEWS10) – It was unclear late Sunday night if an unnamed young man was still alive after falling through thin ice into Lake Champlain in Burlington.

According to the Burlington Fire Department, he was walking on the lake near the ECHO Leahy Center shortly after 2:00 p.m. Sunday. Once he fell in, witnesses reported seeing him try to get himself out, but he couldn’t do so.

Firefighters wrote that he was submerged in 15 feet of freezing water for more than ten minutes before crews could pull him out. At last report, he was at UVM Medical Center.