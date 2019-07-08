Man’s body found with more than 100 dog bites

LAKE PLACID, Fla. (CNN) – The Highland County Sheriff’s Office in Florida is currently investigating a suspicious death of a man in Lake Placid.

Police believe he was killed by a pack of dogs.

Melvin Olds Jr., 45, was a father of five, with grandchildren. His family says he used this pathway as a shortcut and never came home.”

“I thought a dog was a man’s best friend,” Cynthia Hill, Olds’ Mother, said. “He was a good person, a good man. Just so hurt, deeply because it’s so unexpected.”

Olds was found dead Thursday morning around the corner from his Lake Placid home.

Autopsy results show more than one hundred dog bites were found on his body.

There were no other injuries.

Olds’ fiancé Jannell Ward has seen a pack of dogs – hanging out on their street.

“They growled a couple times but they never ran up to me. They never came at me or insinuated that they were going to bite me. I never got that feeling,” Ward said.

“When dogs get in packs, you never know what’s going to happen,” Lt. Clay Kinslow, of the Highlands Co. Sheriff’s Office, said.

The sheriff’s office laid three traps in the area and picked up six stray dogs, all Pitbull mixes.

Their bite sizes match Olds’ injuries but the official determination on their involvement is pending DNA testing.

Deputies are working to confirm ownership of the dogs.

A case like this is rare.

“We do work bite cases. As far as a pack of dogs that attacked somebody, we don’t have many of those cases honestly.”

The Sheriff’s Office says if you ever see a pack of dogs acting aggressively, call 911 right away.