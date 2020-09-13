Sheriffs hunt for suspect after shots fired into Schuylerville house

SCHUYLERVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Saratoga County Sheriff’s office are searching for a suspect after shots were fired into a Schuylerville house on Sunday afternoon. Police responded to a Washington Street residence shortly before 3 p.m., but the suspect had already fled the scene.
No injuries have been reported.
This is an ongoing investigation and the story will be updated as more information becomes available.
