Sheriffs hunt for suspect after shots fired into Schuylerville house

News
Posted: / Updated:

SCHUYLERVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Saratoga County Sheriff’s office are searching for a suspect after shots were fired into a Schuylerville house on Sunday afternoon. Police responded to a Washington Street residence shortly before 3 p.m., but the suspect had already fled the scene.

No injuries have been reported.

This is an ongoing investigation and the story will be updated as more information becomes available.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak

Classroom Progress Report

More Classroom Progress Report

10 in Toga