MANCHESTER, Vt. (NEWS10) – The Manchester Police Department announced Sunday that they are searching for two missing/runaway children. Kathryn Morris and Makayla Barry were last seen around 10:00 p.m. on March 19, leaving Clear Water Drive in Manchester.



Photos provided by the Manchester Police Department.

Kathryn Morris is 16-years-old, around five feet seven inches tall, and weighs about 150 pounds. She has green eyes and blonde hair and has a fair complexion. Kathryn was last seen wearing a green sweatshirt, black pants, and pink sneakers.

Makayla Barry is 14-years-old and just shorter than Kathryn at five-foot-six. She weighs around 120 pounds, has blue eyes and black hair, and has a fair complexion. Makayla was last seen wearing a white and grey plaid shirt and black pants.

If you know the whereabouts or have any information on either Makayla or Kathryn, you are asked to contact Manchester Police. Their tip line is (802) 362-2022.