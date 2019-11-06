Managing stress on National Stress Awareness Day

(NEWS10) — On National Stress Awareness Day, it’s important to take a few moments to reflect and breathe.

While stress is most commonly referred to as the feeling of becoming overwhelmed or run-down by a situation, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says stress is a natural reaction to a situation.

Everyone experiences some type of stress in their lifetime as its a necessary part of life. However, it can become a problem if not dealt with properly.

Many factors can encourage stress with the most common being work and family.

In a report conducted by the life insurance company TermLife2Go, the most googled mental health concern in New York state in 2018 was financial stress.

While there are many different types of stresses out there, learning to cope in a healthy way can help ease some anxiety.

The CDC lists five ways you can cope with stress in a healthy manner.

Take care of yourself by eating healthy, being active, getting plenty of rest and taking breaks when necessary.

by eating healthy, being active, getting plenty of rest and taking breaks when necessary. Talk to others about your issues and how you are feeling. Friends, family, coworkers and counselors are available to listen and can help.

about your issues and how you are feeling. Friends, family, coworkers and counselors are available to listen and can help. Avoid drugs and alcohol. While they may temporarily help cope with stress, they won’t make you feel better long-term.

Remember to take a break from listening or watching the news that may add to the stress.

Recognize when you are in need of help. If you are thinking about suicide there are resources available to help you. You can call the National Suicide Prevention Line at 1-800-273-8255, they are available 24 hours a day to listen and help.

In addition, Michigan Medicine at the University of Michigan says at the end of the day practicing a few simple breathing exercises can make a difference.

Remember that your mental health and well-being are important and there are many resources out there to help you cope with stress.