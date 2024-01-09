TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A local bowling alley employee lost their job after apparently mistreating a person in need caught on camera. The video has hundreds of thousands of views on social media causing quite a stir in the community.

A video circulating online shows the former manager at Uncle Sam Lanes confronting an unwanted person on their entryway. The person was asked to leave. He complies. The manager continues to follow the person with a bucket full of water. He starts a countdown and then tosses the water onto the man.

“We relieved the manager of his duties,” said the owner of Uncle Sam Lanes. The video has been posted across many social media sites, from Reddit to X to Snapchat, and the views and shares are growing. The bowling alley owner says, “I’ve seen the video,” in response to the NEWS10 crew asking if he had seen it. The crew then asked, “What was your reaction when you saw it?” The owner responded, “Disgusted.”

Troy police are investigating the incident. It also grabbed the attention of the mayor – saying actions like these are not acceptable. As for the potential legal implications? Attorney Eric Schillinger states, “There are offenses that become more serious with aggravating circumstances or different versions of conduct so at the very base level you have something called harassment in the second degree that’s a violation of the law it’s akin to a traffic ticket.”

Joseph’s House in Troy has also seen the video, noting this is not the way to deal with a person in need.

“Every person deserves dignity and respect, especially during severe weather conditions,” said Executive Director, Amy LaFountain. Joseph’s House in Troy has many options for those in need.