TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Management for the Harbour Point Gardens Apartment Complex appeared in court Aug. 8 for a status update on the improvements needed.

In court, the complex’s management, 182 Delaware, LLC., said 22 units, of the 58 originally deemed unfit for occupancy, have been cleared for residents to move back in. Just last week, the City of Troy granted a building permit for the complex, lifting a stop work order that was previously issued by the city.

The City and complex’s management said there has been progress making repairs to the building. The next court date is set for Aug. 23.