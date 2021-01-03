Man wounded in Sunday Schenectady shooting

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A man is being treated for a gunshot wound following a Sunday afternoon shooting incident in Schenectady. Police say the man was shot on McClellan Street at around 1 p.m.

The victim was transported to Ellis Hospital in a private vehicle, where he is being treated for a wound to his shoulder.

This is Schenectady’s second shooting in two days and third of the year. On January 2, a man received non-life threatening injuries after being shot in his car on Congress Street.

The investigation into both shootings is ongoing.

If you or someone you know has any information about the shooting, contact the department’s tip line at (518) 788-6566.

This is a developing story and more information will be added as it becomes available.