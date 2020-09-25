Man wounded in Schenectady stabbing

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A man has been wounded during an early morning stabbing incident in the city of Schenectady. Officers responded to a call in the area of Albany Street shortly after 4:45 a.m..

The victim was transported to Albany Medical Center.

