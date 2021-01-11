Man wounded in Schenectady shooting

SCHENECTADY N.Y. (NEWS10) – Schenectady Police are on scene following a shooting in the area of Albany Street and Schenectady Street. Officers say they responded to a call at around 8:07 p.m. and found one male victim who had been shot in the leg.

The investigation is currently ongoing. If you or someone you know has any information about the shooting, contact the department’s tip line at (518) 788-6566.

This is a developing story and more information will be added as it becomes available.

