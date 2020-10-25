Man wounded in Saturday evening Albany shooting

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A man has been wounded in a shooting in the area of Sherman and Robin streets in Albany. The victim was transported to Albany Medical Center.
There is currently no word on the victims condition.
This is a developing story and more information will be added as it becomes available.
