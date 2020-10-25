Man wounded in Saturday evening Albany shooting

News
Posted: / Updated:

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A man has been wounded in a shooting in the area of Sherman and Robin streets in Albany. The victim was transported to Albany Medical Center.

There is currently no word on the victims condition.

This is a developing story and more information will be added as it becomes available.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link
Early Voting Locations

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak

Classroom Progress Report

More Classroom Progress Report