Man wounded in Osborne Road stabbing

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A man has been wounded in a Sunday night stabbing on Albany’s Osborne Street. The victim, whose injuries have been described as “non-life threatening”, was treated at the scene before being transported to Albany Medical Center.

The scene on Osborne Road has been cleared and the road is open to traffic.

The investigation remains ongoing and police are asking anyone with information to contact the Albany Police Detective Division at (518) 462-8039.