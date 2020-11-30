Man wounded in Osborne Road stabbing

News
Posted: / Updated:

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A man has been wounded in a Sunday night stabbing on Albany’s Osborne Street. The victim, whose injuries have been described as “non-life threatening”, was treated at the scene before being transported to Albany Medical Center.

The scene on Osborne Road has been cleared and the road is open to traffic.

The investigation remains ongoing and police are asking anyone with information to contact the Albany Police Detective Division at (518) 462-8039.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak

Classroom Progress Report

More Classroom Progress Report