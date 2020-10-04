Man wounded in Albany shooting

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Police in Albany are investigating after a 22-year-old man was shot on Central Avenue on Saturday. Officers say the victim arrived at Albany Medical Center on Sunday morning with a gunshot wound to the hip.

The victim told officers that he was involved in a physical altercation with an unknown suspect between 10 p.m. and 11 p.m. on Saturday. During the altercation, which took place the area of Central Avenue and Washington Avenue, the suspect shot the victim in the hip with a handgun.

The victim was treated at the hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

At this time the investigation remains ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call the Albany Police Detective Division at 518-462-8039.

100% anonymous tips may also be submitted online to Capital Region Crime Stoppers by visiting www.capitalregioncrimestoppers.com or downloading the free P3 Tips mobile app.

