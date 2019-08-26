Man, woman facing animal cruelty charges in Halfmoon

HALFMOON, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man and a woman they say failed to provide sustenance for a dog and allowed the animal to live in inhumane conditions.

The dog was taken to Saratoga Animal Shelter where it was provided medical attention and proper nourishment.

Following an investigation, Kayla Robinson, 23, and Eduardo Medina, 26, both of Halfmoon, were charged with animal cruelty.

They were both processed and released. Robinson and Medina are due in court at a later date.