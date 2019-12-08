Man with weapon seen on Siena College campus, apprehended by police

LOUDONVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Officials say a man was seen on the Siena College campus carrying a weapon Friday night.

Lisa Witkowski, Associate Director of Communications confirmed to News10 that upon receiving the report, Public Safety had notified Colonie Police who responded to the campus.

At the same time, Siena College Public Safety confirmed through video that the person had left campus in his car about an hour earlier.

Officials say when the report was made, the suspect with the weapon had already left campus. The Colonie Police Department did investigate the incident and confirmed they had apprehended the suspect and placed him in custody.