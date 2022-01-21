Man who shot and killed estranged wife, shot himself pleads guilty

by: Richard Roman

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Friday, Mark Sousie, 59, of Lansingburgh pled guilty to the death of his wife in Rensselaer County Court. Police said Sousie is accused of killing his estranged wife Lisa Sousie, on December 16, 2019.

“The family has waited too long for Mr. Sousis to plea to this charge, ” said District Attorney Mary Pat
Donnelly. “We hope that this plea brings them some comfort in light of the circumstances.”

According to a report, police say Sousie shot his wife in her Lansingburgh home. He then fled the home and was found in the alleyway behind the home by Troy police with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Charged:

  • Second degree murder (felony)

Sousie is scheduled to be sentenced on March 2. He could face a maximum of 18 years to life.

