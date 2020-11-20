Man who allegedly stabbed mother attempts escape

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A man facing a second-degree murder charge has been arrested while attempting to escape from custody in Albany County. Kristopher Castanon, 27, has been charged with first-degree attempted escape after allegedly running out of the bathroom in his hospital room and heading towards the exit.

The Albany County Sheriff’s Office say correctional officers were able to subdue Castanon and secure him to his hospital bed.

Castanon is facing a second-degree murder charge after allegedly stabbing his mother to death on November 14. Officers found 53-year-old Denise Castanon with multiple stab wounds after responding to reports of an altercation at around 11:45 p.m. on Saturday.

She was later pronounced dead at Albany Medical Center and her son, Kristopher, was arrested.