SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (News10)-Timothy Taylor, the man wanted in the murders of his girlfriend in New York City and his ex-wife in Schenectady is scheduled to have an extradition hearing in Pennsylvania after he was taken into custody last week by members of the U.S. Marshals Service in Philadelphia. The Schenectady County District Attorney Bob Carney tells News10’s Anya Tucker that Taylor is also facing a warrant for Murder in the 2nd Degree. The charge filed in court last week.

Reporter Ayana Harry Dudley with News10’s sister station PIX11, reports that the hearing is expected to happen on June 13th. In the meantime, Taylor is being held in the Curran-Fromhold Correctional Facility in Philadelphia, according to the U.S. Marshals Service. The agency says members of their fugitive task force received information that he was in that city when officers found him in a bar and took him into custody.

Timothy Taylor was a long way from his home state of New York where he had been wanted by law enforcement in the May 13th murder of his girlfriend Theresa Gregg in Brooklyn, and for the May 28th murder of his ex-wife Tishawn Folkes-Taylor in the city of Schenectady.

Court documents obtained by News10 appear to show a past pattern of alleged abuse with his ex-wife. In October 2021 a Schenectady judge granted Tishawn an order of protection against Timothy Taylor after he was charged with choking her. Tishawn’s brother says his sister learned of Gregg’s murder on the same day she would also be killed.

“It really brings home the reality of the work we’re doing every day,” said Lauren Trunko, the chief development officer for the YWCA of Northeastern New York in Schenectady. The organization provides help and shelter to victims of domestic abuse. “So, whether someone can get out and get here. If someone wants to call us on the phone, we will help with an exit plan,” said Trunko who explains that the most dangerous time for a victim is when they decide to leave their abuser. “We want to make a safe plan for someone to get out. And whether that’s just talking on the phone once a week and checking in and making that plan or whether it’s getting them out at 3 o’clock in the morning that night.”

The YWCA recently held a ceremony of remembrance for victims list to crime. Trunko says the list keeps getting longer year after year. “I’ve been here 10 years and the list keeps getting longer and longer and many of those [crimes] are related to intimate partner violence, unfortunately.”

DA Carney told News10’s Anya Tucker that it is unclear when Timothy Taylor will face a judge in Schenectady and that he is expected to face similar charges in Brooklyn.

If you are facing domestic abuse, and need help you can call the YWCA’s Domestic violence domestic Hotline: 518-374-3386