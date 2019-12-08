Man taken to hospital with head injury after hit-and-run

CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A man was struck by a driver in the parking lot of a local shopping center.

Police say the hit-and-run happened on Saturday afternoon around 5:00 p.m. in the parking lot of Alpin Haus, Clifton Park Center. The victim was a 37-year-old male who was taken to Albany Medical Center with a head injury.

Police say after hitting the victim, the driver of the car then left the scene. Investigators did recover parts of the car indicating it is a dark colored Honda with damage to the passenger side.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Supervisor at (518)-885-6761.