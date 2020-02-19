Man taken to hospital after Troy stabbing incident

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — One man has been taken to the hospital after a stabbing incident Tuesday night.
Police say the incident happened in the area of Griswold Heights around 11 p.m. The man was taken to Albany Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.
At this time, police do not have a suspect in custody. An investigation is underway.
