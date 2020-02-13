Man taken into custody at Peace Bridge admitted he was recently in China, now under medical observation

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A man who was detained at the Peace Bridge because of an outstanding warrant then taken to the Erie County Holding Center in Buffalo is now under medical observation because of his recent visit to China.

This development is due to the novel coronavirus and the worldwide concern it has caused.

Kevin Qiu is a Brooklyn resident who is assessed as a “medium risk” individual for the virus, according to the Erie County Sheriff’s Office, which emphasizes that Qiu is not symptomatic. The sheriff’s office states that precautions are in place until either his release or a decision on extradition is made.

Qiu, 42, tried to enter the United States on Wednesday, and at that time, a health screening was performed on him after he told customs officers about his visit to China, which is the epicenter of the virus outbreak.

Qiu was then taken to the holding center in downtown Buffalo because of a fugitive warrant out of Chester County, to the west of Philadelphia.