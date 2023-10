SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse police were called to Upstate Hospital around 2:24 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 22, for a 31-year-old man who arrived at the hospital with a stab wound.

The man said he was stabbed while trying to break up a fight, SPD said. The location of the fight is not known at this time.

His injuries are not life-threatening, police said.

Anyone with information on this stabbing can contact Syracuse police at 315-442-5222.