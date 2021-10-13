Man shot on Livingston Avenue in Albany

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Albany police are currently investigating a shooting incident that occurred
Wednesday evening on Livingston Avenue.


Around 9:05 p.m., police responded to the 600 block of Livingston Avenue between Ontario and Terminal Streets for reports of shots fired. Upon arrival, police say they located a 44-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the torso. The man was treated at the scene and transported to Albany Medical Center Hospital for further evaluation.


At this time the investigation remains ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact
the Albany Police Detective Division at 518-462-8049.

